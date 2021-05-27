Ragul Bala

Splash screen - File Manager UI Kit

Ragul Bala
Ragul Bala
  • Save
Splash screen - File Manager UI Kit splash screen file upload files file sharing manager fiile manager
Download color palette

Central hub for all your files and folder. Included the feature such as,

1.Can create and import files or folder and share it to your friends.
2.Manage your files and create folder.
3.Zip/unzip, colour tag, rename, make as favourite etc,.
4.Clean or remove your junk files.
5.Storage space status option included.

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Ragul Bala
Ragul Bala

More by Ragul Bala

View profile
    • Like