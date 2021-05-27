Animation of the set of symbols for the slot "Alien Adventure"

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In the animated screen, symbols with spaceships first of all attract attention.
⠀
Each of them starts moving and develops tremendous speed. Even in a few seconds, you can appreciate how quickly they conquer space.
Also, pay attention to the animation of the letters. It looks like a complex mechanism that folds or unfolds at the touch of a button.
You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/alien-adventure/
#alien #alienslot #space #spacethemed #spaceslot #symbolsanimated #slotanimation #animatedsymbols #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines