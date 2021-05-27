Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maria Gerasimova

Electric tangerine on blue

Maria Gerasimova
Maria Gerasimova
  • Save
Electric tangerine on blue
Download color palette

I'm in love with this brand new 'electric tangerine' color and its combinations with blue colour.

More about pattern on Behance
Available on Society6 | Rebubble

Insta:@shushunya13.illustrator

4b5c679bbb575c82928e1ed03e845fd6
Rebound of
Electric tangerine leaves
By Maria Gerasimova
Posted on May 27, 2021
Maria Gerasimova
Maria Gerasimova

More by Maria Gerasimova

View profile
    • Like