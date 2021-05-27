Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bootstrap 5 Components - New Website - Webpixels

n the last few months, we've been working on a new component library for Bootstrap 5.

🥳 Today, I am really happy to announce that Webpixels Components is officially live!

Besides, our website has received a new re-design. If you head over to Webpixels you can now:

- Learn more about the CSS design system based on Bootstrap 5
- Explore the ready-made UI components for Bootstrap 5
- See examples of how to use your favorite tools
- Read through the documentation
- Play with over 50 ready-made Bootstrap components

