This illustration accompanies an article entitled 'Roadmap to Utopia' in the latest issue of The Planner magazine. The author discusses life after Covid-19 restrictions, considering whether some of the positive changes that have been made could continue and improve people's lifestyles.
The article begins with a vision of what summer could be, so the art director requested a jubilant crowd running towards a sunny beach, where tables await laden with bottles of wine - certainly the idea of utopia for many. However, as a non-drinker who is practically allergic to sun, I worked hard to channel my inner jet-setting pleasure-seeker!
You can see the full illustration here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120352069/The-Planner-Roadmap-to-Utopia
© Zara Picken 2021 www.zarapicken.com