Merge of Slack and Teams team messenger collaboration tool

Hey everyone :)
to be honest, I hated working with Microsoft Teams at first. Especially since I came from Slack. But the collaboration, the inclusion of different features are not bad in Teams. So what would a slightly revamped design or a merge between Teams and Slack look like? With a few complementary features.
Happy to get feedback :)
Bye
What do you guys think?
Adobe XD - Icons through XD Plugin: Material, Feather and Metro - Fira Sans