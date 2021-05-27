Merge of Slack and Teams team messenger collaboration tool

Hey everyone :)

to be honest, I hated working with Microsoft Teams at first. Especially since I came from Slack. But the collaboration, the inclusion of different features are not bad in Teams. So what would a slightly revamped design or a merge between Teams and Slack look like? With a few complementary features.

Happy to get feedback :)

Bye

What do you guys think?

Adobe XD - Icons through XD Plugin: Material, Feather and Metro - Fira Sans