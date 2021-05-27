Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Minimalist Instagram stories design for a clothing brand from South Africa.
Nou is a young clothing brand from Cape Town, South Africa that produces eco-friendly garments. The apparel aims to add more comfort into the daily life of people, especially during the pandemic. The Nou's clothing design philosophy relies in simplicity, pastel shades, and a lack of patterns - they highly value comfort and relax feeling. Thus, the overall brand identity for a brand got based on a minimalist approach.
Would you like to make your company’s message to your target audience as transparent as possible?
We’re here to help you out 💪🏼
Tell us about your project: contact@katezest.com
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.