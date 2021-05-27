Minimalist Instagram stories design for a clothing brand from South Africa.

Nou is a young clothing brand from Cape Town, South Africa that produces eco-friendly garments. The apparel aims to add more comfort into the daily life of people, especially during the pandemic. The Nou's clothing design philosophy relies in simplicity, pastel shades, and a lack of patterns - they highly value comfort and relax feeling. Thus, the overall brand identity for a brand got based on a minimalist approach.

