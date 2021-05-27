Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
EnergyHub Solutions - Electric Vehicle Page

EnergyHub Solutions - Electric Vehicle Page design web uiux hubspot wordpress website webdesign
Beyond the platform itself, EnergyHub’s website features additional information for specific industries—electric vehicles, in this example. This page highlights the features and statistics behind this solution in a straightforward and readable format. If the user wants to investigate further, the page also includes a downloadable fact sheet and a whitepaper, which is a great opportunity for lead generation.

View Full Case Study: https://huemor.rocks/case-studies/energyhub

Posted on May 27, 2021
    • Like