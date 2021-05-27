EnergyHub Homepage

Since credibility was at the forefront of this website redesign, the homepage doesn’t waste any time in showing off what EnergyHub can do. The header immediately introduces a call to action to view their management solutions. Meanwhile, just below that, the homepage includes a list of some of their biggest customers to reinforce their experience in the field. Ultimately, the homepage establishes that EnergyHub is an expert in their industry, and they have the data to prove it.

