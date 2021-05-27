ELX Electric Skateboard - Product Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Designers :)
My latest work is a landing page concept for the Electric Skateboard Website. This can help you Purchase Electric skateboards using websites. I hope you guys will like it.
Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂
The Skateboard Design by Omar Tavera & Logo from Jay Master
_______
Have a project in mind?
Contact me at
Email: rafsansam747@gmail.com
Skype: live: rafsan03bd
_______
🔥 Design for boosting your business & making it feel good for the user to use this.