Rafsan Sam

ELX Electric Skateboard - Product Landing Page

Rafsan Sam
Rafsan Sam
  • Save
ELX Electric Skateboard - Product Landing Page inspiration skateboard ecommerce store electric scooter real estate homepage skateboarding app landing landingpage app electric car mockup website design web design website ui design uiux 2021 trend
Download color palette

Hello Designers :)

My latest work is a landing page concept for the Electric Skateboard Website. This can help you Purchase Electric skateboards using websites. I hope you guys will like it.
Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

The Skateboard Design by Omar Tavera & Logo from Jay Master
_______

Have a project in mind?
Contact me at

Email: rafsansam747@gmail.com
Skype: live: rafsan03bd
_______

🔥 Design for boosting your business & making it feel good for the user to use this.

Rafsan Sam
Rafsan Sam

More by Rafsan Sam

View profile
    • Like