Abrar Bhat

Doctor App

Abrar Bhat
Abrar Bhat
  • Save
Doctor App user interface design user experience userinterface app ui ux minimal design
Download color palette

With this design, I wanted to give users the feeling of ease. Understanding the fact that only a sick/ill person will need to use an app of this kind, I just wanted to provide the user a seamless experience.

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Abrar Bhat
Abrar Bhat

More by Abrar Bhat

View profile
    • Like