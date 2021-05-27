Masum Ahmed

Task Management App

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed
  • Save
Task Management App dribbble mobile app design app design ux ui app trend 2021 trendy minimal clean best ui dailyui design task manager task task management task list daily task task management app taskmanagement
Download color palette

Hello guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for Task Management App. Hope you like it and enjoy guys! :)

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow.

Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your business inquiry to
mail: masum.cseseu@gmail.com

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed

More by Masum Ahmed

View profile
    • Like