I have over 12+ years of experience working with Laravel 5.5, 5.6, 6.X and 7.X versions and other popular PHP frameworks. As a Senior Fullstack Developer, I have a substantial background in back-end and front-end development, mostly Laravel, Cake PHP frameworks and Web CMS.

Services we can provide but not limited:
- PSD to HTML
- Custom Design
- Fix Themes Issues
- Fix issues related to PHP, HTML, CSS, JavaScript
- Fix internal server errors
- Fix any Issues related to Database
- Site Layout
- Migration/Transfer
- Bug fixing and adding new functionality
- Any design, style and CSS changes
- Deploying your Laravel application to the server
- Laravel website app development, customization and Fixes.
- Core PHP website development, fixes and adding new features.
- Integrating Payment Gateways Paypal, Stripe and recurring payments.
- eCommerce Application in PHP (Laravel or CodeIgniter).
- Social Networking Application in PHP (Laravel or CodeIgniter).
- Developing complex Relationships between Models in Laravel.
- Developing Service Containers and Service Providers in Laravel.
- Admin Panel Development
- Upgrade to the latest version on Laravel
- Integrating the application with external API and web services
- Develop website, web application or admin panel from scratch
- Php script or template customization
- Refactoring existing code
- Creating Rest API for other devices

Message me now and let's talk about your project. Please contact me with a brief description of your requirement before ordering. I will first work with you to understand the requirements and once the details are all clear I will put together a breakdown and propose a timeline / fixed hours or fixed cost estimate, we will then move forward accordingly. Rest assured, the project will be delivered 100% bug free and on time and within the agreed budget / cost. I am always online and available to respond to your messages ASAP.

