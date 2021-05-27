Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ClothAid Prototype

ClothAid Prototype prototype interface experience interface design design app ux ui
I made my First UI/UX Prototype after 3 Months of Training with Zuri.
Here is a link to the Prototype
https://www.figma.com/file/eMV1S1DY90QECWC4LGQODw/World-Citizen-Donation-App-Prototype

Posted on May 27, 2021
