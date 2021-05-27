Jordan Daniel Singer

The Riverside Gazette timeless classic lockup california citrus orange bell mark newsletter raincross icon gazette design logo branding minimal masthead newspaper
Excited than to bring some of my work back home to my roots. The Raincross Gazette is on a mission to provide a reliable local news source for the community.⁠ Riverside, CA will always have a special place in my heart, and I miss it dearly especially in the midst of Chicagoland winters. Really excited about how this brand worked out; especially the timeless essence.

