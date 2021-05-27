Nabilla Aqmarina Ariditya

Redesign RedDoorz Mobile Apps - UI Design

Nabilla Aqmarina Ariditya
Nabilla Aqmarina Ariditya
  • Save
Redesign RedDoorz Mobile Apps - UI Design hotel booking hotel app mobile app design mobiledesign mobileapps uidesign showcase reddoorz red redesign ux ui figma figmadesign uiuxdesign uiux
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

This is my redesign study case for RedDoorz mobile apps UI Design.
Hope you enjoy it and feel free to drop your feedback :)
--
I'm available for projects, collaboration, and other commissions.
Please, let me know: hallo.labelle@gmail.com

Press "L" if you love it.
Thanks!

Nabilla Aqmarina Ariditya
Nabilla Aqmarina Ariditya

More by Nabilla Aqmarina Ariditya

View profile
    • Like