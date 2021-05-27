Redesign RedDoorz Mobile Apps - UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone!
This is my redesign study case for RedDoorz mobile apps UI Design.
Hope you enjoy it and feel free to drop your feedback :)
--
I'm available for projects, collaboration, and other commissions.
Please, let me know: hallo.labelle@gmail.com
Press "L" if you love it.
Thanks!