Jiboiana

Jiboiana association amazonia sacredgeometry tribe snake logo
Here is the jiboiana's logo.

Jiboiana works with the Huni Kuin people to build solar powered water pits, and to plant hundreds of trees in the Amazon rainforest.
To know more : https://www.helloasso.com/associations/jiboiana/collectes/pour-la-tribu-huni-kuin-et-la-preservation-de-l-amazonie

Posted on May 27, 2021
