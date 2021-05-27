Masum Ahmed

Food Ordering App

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed
  • Save
Food Ordering App ux ui design app mobile app design mobile app food delivery order food food delivery app food order app food food app foodie food and drink food order food ordering food ordering app
Download color palette

Hello guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for Food Ordering Mobile App. Hope you like it and enjoy guys! :)

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow.

Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your business inquiry to
mail: masum.cseseu@gmail.com

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed

More by Masum Ahmed

View profile
    • Like