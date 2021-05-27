Good for Sale
Website development for construction and real estate company

During its development and programming, different systems were implemented according to the objective of the company, the most important was a real estate system that would allow the metropolicorp team to upload and show all the properties that are selling and renting and They can be filtered according to their price, characteristic, city or state. ⛑📊

At the design level, we wanted to maintain the same style and essence that we had in his previously design of its brochure, managing a minimalist, detailed and corporate style, so that the brand could evoke a sense of trust, professionalism and status. 😁

Website: https://jecographics.com
Email: info@jecographics.com

Facebook: http://bit.ly/JecoFacebook
Instagram: http://bit.ly/JecoInstagram
Behance: https://bit.ly/jeco-behance

