Pournima K

one line art

Pournima K
Pournima K
  • Save
one line art website illustrator minimal icon vector illustration design flat illustration dance draw adobe illustrator artist instagram post onelineart
Download color palette

So, I searched for some inspiration on the intenet and when I found a relevent piece for my illustration, I headed towards Adobe Illustrator and wohooo I did this using pen tool.

Pournima K
Pournima K

More by Pournima K

View profile
    • Like