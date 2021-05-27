MY CREATIVE SHIFU POSTER

Trending designs to inspire you
“If you only do what you can do, you will never be more than you are now”.
These are some words on marble from the Legendary ‘Master Shifu’ who is one of the main supporting characters of the Kung Fu Panda Franchise.
I personally developed interest in Master shifu after i first saw Kungfu Panda 3 in 2018. Today i just took some time out to create this movie art in appreciation of the storyline.
Now, would you mind telling me one thing you learnt from watching the legendary Master Shifu?
#posters #posterdesign #posterart #movieposters #creativeposters #GraffixByJopee