Aladdin Group - Ecommerce logo by @haqueyourdesign

Aladdin Group is an online marketplace. This logo was done for Aladdin Group by @haqueyourdesign
Concept
Aladdin group is inspired by the Disney animation movie. The color was selected by the client. The logo is basically a combined logo and the font used is inspired from Aladdin. Also there is a genie lamp.