Wedding Planner

First, there are two things: buying and renting products that basically represent e-commerce of services and products. like food can have preparation materials, which are service and normal raw food materials for cooking, and a cook as a service. the overall app is based on category--> all shops-->selected shop all categories -->all products under that category. Secondly, there is a chat option for conveying or communicating with, the shopkeeper as well as family members for any particular product or either shop. I have used monochromatic color pallets as well as Montserrat for a typography perspective.