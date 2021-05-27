Duncan Meyer

Beehive Business Card Mockup 🐝

BZZZZZZZZZZZZ 🍯

This project was pretty fun as I don't normally do print design so it was great to step into a whole different realm and try something new.

I was the one that designed their logo a while back and or though this was just a concept I would be happy if they saw this and wanted to use it.

Let me know what you think about designing outside your comfort zone and if you do it often or you stick to your niche of design?

