Florian Grunt

Luxury Calligraphy Logos for Packaging

Florian Grunt
Florian Grunt
  • Save
Luxury Calligraphy Logos for Packaging initialen. monogramm monogramworld illustrator vector template glass packaging honey initials handwriting calligraphy hand lettering monogram
Download color palette

Create your next sophisticated packaging design based on our calligraphy logo templates. All vector and fully editable strokes, shapes and text (only free fonts used).

https://creativemarket.com/monogramworld/5373561-Wedding-Monogram-EL-LE

Florian Grunt
Florian Grunt

More by Florian Grunt

View profile
    • Like