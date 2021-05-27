Trending designs to inspire you
Plocus
- A word blend between 'Plan' and 'Focus'.
This here is somewhat like a v1 brand identity for this website that I am working in my spare time.
Since this is somewhat like the growing phase of the website I thought of adding it here into my dormant Dribbble account so that I can watch both of these grow xD
Enjoy and please feel free to leave your feedbacks!
Will update more on the website in the next few posts