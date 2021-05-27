Timothy Low

Plocus logo web branding
- A word blend between 'Plan' and 'Focus'.

This here is somewhat like a v1 brand identity for this website that I am working in my spare time.

Since this is somewhat like the growing phase of the website I thought of adding it here into my dormant Dribbble account so that I can watch both of these grow xD

Enjoy and please feel free to leave your feedbacks!
Will update more on the website in the next few posts

Posted on May 27, 2021
