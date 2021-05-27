Happy Dance™

Happy Dance is a new brand that will represent all of the technology products within Ph-Creative.com.

The brand will be used to 'house' a suite of different tech products and so it needs to be an umbrella brand that is easily adaptable to take on a list of specific product names such as Happy Dance Careers Websites, Happy Dance NPS, Happy Dance Asset Library, Happy Dance Employer Brand Survey. Think Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel etc.

After a long research and conceptualization for the brand, we achieved this solution: three linear smiles that dance with each other, giving a feeling of familiarity, dynamism, playfulness and simplicity that the client was looking for.

In addition, the family of the complete suit of the brand was added, represented in different colors in the symbol, this was achieved with its simplicity and adaptability.

