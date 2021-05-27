Tezos Profiles Johnny Crypto

Trending designs to inspire you
Tezos Profiles (TZP) is a web application that helps users regain control of their digital identity for use across platforms. It allows users to create portable verified profiles by demonstrating control over their public social media and by self-attesting information. These verified profiles are then linked to Tezos accounts, allowing any platform to resolve and establish trusted information to mitigate identity fraud.
https://github.com/spruceid/tzprofiles