Choco Chocolate Bar Packaging

The Choco is a chocolate bar branding process including three types of flavors dark, white, and milk. Each chocolate bar designed in three different color palettes. The Choco name comes from the word chocolate. In the logo design, the last letter is replaced with a heart sign. The Choco branding also includes advertisement design.
Mockups: Designed by Freepik.
Tools:
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator