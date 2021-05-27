Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Juliana Grigoryan

Choco Chocolate Bar Packaging

Juliana Grigoryan
Juliana Grigoryan
  • Save
Choco Chocolate Bar Packaging chocolates chocolate bar packaging chocolate packaging chocolate bar chocolate package design packaging illustration logo design graphic design logo design graphic branding
Download color palette

The Choco is a chocolate bar branding process including three types of flavors dark, white, and milk. Each chocolate bar designed in three different color palettes. The Choco name comes from the word chocolate. In the logo design, the last letter is replaced with a heart sign. The Choco branding also includes advertisement design.

Mockups: Designed by Freepik.

Tools:
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator

Juliana Grigoryan
Juliana Grigoryan

More by Juliana Grigoryan

View profile
    • Like