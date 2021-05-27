Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cecilia Falco

Barriers: A Spread Design Project

Cecilia Falco
Cecilia Falco
  • Save
Barriers: A Spread Design Project design indesign layout spreads
Download color palette

This project was assigned so that we learn how to deal with content that we may not know a lot about. We were tasked with creating magazine spreads for this chapter about how minorities face barriers in the educational system.

The content was given to us, and we could only use the content given to us to make the layouts interesting and eye catching. I used colors and type as image to really convey the idea of barriers.

You can view the full project on my portfolio website: https://www.crosedesign.com/barriers

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Cecilia Falco
Cecilia Falco

More by Cecilia Falco

View profile
    • Like