Barriers: A Spread Design Project

This project was assigned so that we learn how to deal with content that we may not know a lot about. We were tasked with creating magazine spreads for this chapter about how minorities face barriers in the educational system.
The content was given to us, and we could only use the content given to us to make the layouts interesting and eye catching. I used colors and type as image to really convey the idea of barriers.
You can view the full project on my portfolio website: https://www.crosedesign.com/barriers