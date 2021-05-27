Barriers: A Spread Design Project

This project was assigned so that we learn how to deal with content that we may not know a lot about. We were tasked with creating magazine spreads for this chapter about how minorities face barriers in the educational system.

​

The content was given to us, and we could only use the content given to us to make the layouts interesting and eye catching. I used colors and type as image to really convey the idea of barriers.

You can view the full project on my portfolio website: https://www.crosedesign.com/barriers