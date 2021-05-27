Investor's Products List

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey there!
Check out our designs for Noviscient's Investor dashboard.
All projects are easy to reach within a couple of clicks. Sort by return, volatility, or sharpe ratio for quicker access. The fact sheet preview function allows checking needed info without downloading massive files. 😍
We are open to building a web or mobile application. 🚀
Say hi at hello@merge.rocks
Follow us to see more shots in the future!