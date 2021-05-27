Ali RAZA

Dark & Light Theme - Gaming App

Guys! What you think Dark vs Light options.

Which one do you like? Light Mode or Dark Mode?
Happy to hear your feedback, thanks :)

More Info: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-AZba_diys
Designed, animated and developed Cloud based content driven gaming app along with an Admin App.

Work includes:
Localization, social integration with Facebook, leaderboards, notifications, ad mediation, Analytics etc

Posted on May 27, 2021
