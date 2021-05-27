Dark & Light Theme - Gaming App

Trending designs to inspire you
Guys! What you think Dark vs Light options.
Which one do you like? Light Mode or Dark Mode?
Happy to hear your feedback, thanks :)
More Info: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-AZba_diys
=====
Designed, animated and developed Cloud based content driven gaming app along with an Admin App.
Work includes:
Localization, social integration with Facebook, leaderboards, notifications, ad mediation, Analytics etc