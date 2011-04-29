Claire Coullon

Final logo

A little late posting this, but final version of the Olive & Twist logo, shown here on a letterpressed business card done with Rob Turlinckx. I've also just updated my site with the design process showing sketches and alternate versions.

Logo variations
By Claire Coullon
Custom logotypes, hand lettering, typography & branding.
