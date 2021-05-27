Saurabh Kanwar

Voila App - Splash Screen and dashboard UI design

Voila App - Splash Screen and dashboard UI design voila expert clean uiux neomorphism neomorphic skeumorphism skeumorphic android ios web app typography ux vector ui illustration design art 3d
Last month my team and I created UI designs for an expert calling app. The platform is called Voila and helps people connect with domain experts for advice and long-term contractual work.
