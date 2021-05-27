Vikram Singh

E-Book Store App

Do you love books, but don’t have time to read everything on your wishlist?

I want to share exploration about e-Book Store app. I created this app for book lovers who cannot imagine his life without reading. Now they can read books online - anywhere, any time, from any internet connected device.

Design Tool — Adobe XD
💌 I am open to new projects!
📫 Email : vickysingh15.vk@gmail.com
🎯 Skype : vickysingh15.vk
Design Source file download link : https://drive.google.com/file/d/15UX8nIIQavwhYQNBnI5lFL6SAdp0pk_y/view?usp=sharing

    • Like