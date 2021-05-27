Sofi Finkel
Shooting Star Spinner!

Sofi Finkel
Sofi Finkel for Flux IT
Shooting Star Spinner! shooting star spinner ui animation
Shooting Star Spinner! While RunRun (Flux IT’s social platform) is loading, fluxers can make a wish ;)

Shooting Star Spinner! Mientras RunRun (nuestra plataforma social) carga contenido, podés pedir un deseo ;)

Posted on May 27, 2021
Fresh digital design comin' your way!

