Skysocial App Concept

Hi my creative fellows. Hope you're all doing well safe and healthy.
This is my concept of a social media app for Son Tung M-TP, a famous singer in Vietnam. He wanted to make a social media platform for his fan called Skysocial. So I made this shot to give him a bit of inspiration. Hope you guys like it.