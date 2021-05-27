Duy Hoang

Skysocial App Concept

Skysocial App Concept figma design ui uiux social app
Hi my creative fellows. Hope you're all doing well safe and healthy.
This is my concept of a social media app for Son Tung M-TP, a famous singer in Vietnam. He wanted to make a social media platform for his fan called Skysocial. So I made this shot to give him a bit of inspiration. Hope you guys like it.

Posted on May 27, 2021
