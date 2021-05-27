Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Srijan Sarkar

Traveling website landing page

Srijan Sarkar
Srijan Sarkar
  • Save
Traveling website landing page typography web ui design
Download color palette

This is a traveling landing page design I created.
I made this design clean and comforting to eyes with the help of suitable colors and topography.

For enquires and freelance work:
Shoot a mail at : srijanb463@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Srijan Sarkar
Srijan Sarkar

More by Srijan Sarkar

View profile
    • Like