CBD is cannabidiol like THC. In contrast to THC, CBD is nonintoxicating because of how it works in the body.

CBD oil is a concentrated solvent extract made from the leaves or flowers of the cannabis plant (hemp) that is mixed with a carrier oil. The hemp plants that are grown to produce legal CBD contain less than 0.3 percent THC. The fact CBD oil contains any THC though is why people ask if they could become addicted to CBD.

CBD Vs THC

According to federal law, CBD oil must contain less than 0.3 percent THC. It is delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) that is the primary addictive compound found in marijuana. THC is a psychoactive element that can lead to dependence.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the dependence on THC is due to the brain adapting to large amounts of marijuana leading to a reduction in the production of and sensitivity to endocannabinoid neurotransmitters. When a user is unable to stop using marijuana, the use disorder becomes an addiction.

Both THC and CBD come from the C. sativa plan but different species that are referred to as marijuana and hemp in order to differentiate the type of cannabis plant.

Marijuana contains higher levels of THC and lower levels of CBD. The industrial hemp plant has lower levels of THC and higher levels of CBD. In the U.S., industrial hemp grown for CBD is a plant that contains no more than 0.3 percent THC by dry weight. CBD oil is not intoxicating because of the very low amount of THC it contains.

CBD from Marijuana Plants?

As a point of clarification, CBD can be extracted from marijuana plants that contain more than 0.3 percent THC. All cannabis plants contain a variety of cannabinoids. For CBD addictive impacts are possible when the CBD is derived from a cannabis plant with more than 0.3 percent THC. This percent is a threshold for experiencing psychoactive effects from THC. It is the THC and not the CBD that leads to dependence.

The reason CBD is not addictive while THC is addictive lies in the receptors each binds to. THC binds to the CB1 receptor in the body’s central nervous system and the receptor stimulation leads to the high. CBD is an antagonist and does not activate or suppress the CB1 receptors, meaning it does not produce the high associated with THC.

Can CBD be Addictive?

CBD dependence is not likely for the vast majority of people. In fact, the World Health Organization says that CBD has shown no effects indicating it is likely to lead to dependence or abuse. Testing on humans given an orally administered dose of 600mg of CBD did not show any level of psychotic effects of intoxication compared to a placebo administered to a second group. Using pure CBD addictive effects were not evident.

There are a number of medical studies, in fact, that have studied the possible positive effects of CBD oil addictive people might find helpful to reduce drug-seeking behaviors. A review of relevant medical research on CBD adverse effects came to the conclusion that CBD is not totally risk-free, but it would take regular high doses beyond what is recommended for human consumption.

Buying Quality Products

The key to enjoying the benefits of CBD without the worry of addiction is to buy CBD oil and other CBD products from trusted CBD brands that have their products tested by independent labs and provide honest labeling. You should always know exactly what you are consuming.

