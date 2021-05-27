Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
App icon | Daily UI 005

App icon | Daily UI 005 icon design design daily ui 005 daily ui iconography icon branding logo app covid coronavirus dailyuichallenge dailyui ux ui
Hello, this is my fifth work on the Daily UI challenge. I designed an icon for coronavirus related apps. Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.

    • Like