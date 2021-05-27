How Things Will Change After Using Shopify Mobile App

A mobile app has better access to core features and is considered more flexible and easier to use. Like a Shopify website, Shopify uses the mobile app to make purchases from shoppers. Buyers will download the Shopify mobile app only when they feel comfortable using the app. Again, the better the shopping experience the app provides, the more buyers will be attracted to it. Buyers use the mobile app to learn about seasonal discounts, clearance sales, new product launches, and more. Investing in a mobile app for your Shopify store can be very beneficial.