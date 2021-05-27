Trending designs to inspire you
The logo designed for a competitive college team, in the AeroDesign field. Thus the idea was to create something clean and neat, bringing the modern engineering idea for the logo. Along with that, showing the proudness and honour of such an animal as a Griffin.
Link to the project in Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120307337/Grifo-AeroDesign-Logo-and-simple-Branding
Link to the team's Instagram account: https://www.instagram.com/grifo_aerodesign/