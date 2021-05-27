Trending designs to inspire you
Leandro Daniel, Integritype Studio,
is a textured brush font with a contemporary design style. It has a charming,authentic and
relaxed feeling and is perfect for adding a natural touch to your designs.Fall in love with unique and authentic letters!
Leandro Daniel are perfect for magazines, posters, branding, invitations, photography, watermarks,
website titles, master signs, invitations, labels, logos, business cards and other design products.