Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Panji Sonjaya

Music App

Panji Sonjaya
Panji Sonjaya
  • Save
Music App design app ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Friends!
I'm excited to share the concept for a Music App UI Design

I'm available for freelance projects. So let's talk or hit me up through email at panji.satria.sonjaya@gmail.com
-
Keep in touch: Instagram @Panjimenn

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Panji Sonjaya
Panji Sonjaya
Like