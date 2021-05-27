World Citizen Donation App

World citizen is a humanitarian organization with a vision to help people who are suffering and provide them with some needed supplies.

This app is an online clothes donation platform across the continent and the goal of the app is that anyone anywhere in the continent can be able to donate clothes easily. Users can schedule a free pick-up service for their Donations.

This project is designed to help people make easy pick-up requests for their donations.

This is one of my learning projects from Zuri Training Sponsored by Ingessive4good.

I was open to learn and I started with knowing nothing about the people I was designing for and ended with understanding how they thought, felt and what they hoped for in their lives by conducting user research and interviews. With this, I was able to get many inspirations from them and generate design ideas.

In order to test the validity of the features, I created user flow, designed a high-fidelity prototype and carried out Usability Testing.

