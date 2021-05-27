Ordu.io - Online Ordering Apps For Restaurants

I have spent the last few months working on the exciting products over at www.ordu.io.

Ordu offers an enterprise level online ordering system for restaurant chains part of which is their native built mobile apps which are both fully flexible and customisable.

This white label ordering platform allows you to

- Sell under your own brand

- Reduce the cost of your product

- Scale to your business needs

- On-going development ensures your product remains current with today's technology

The dribble shot features www.thedoughbros.ie one of Ordu.io most successful clients to date.

