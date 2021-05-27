Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Will Morrissey
Armour

Ordu.io - Online Ordering Apps For Restaurants

Will Morrissey
Armour
Will Morrissey for Armour
Hire Us
  • Save
Ordu.io - Online Ordering Apps For Restaurants illustrations minimal food and drink table ordering ecommerce app branding product design onboarding ui mobile app timeslots delivery app pizza pizza app online shop online ordering food app uxdesign ux ui app
Ordu.io - Online Ordering Apps For Restaurants illustrations minimal food and drink table ordering ecommerce app branding product design onboarding ui mobile app timeslots delivery app pizza pizza app online shop online ordering food app uxdesign ux ui app
Ordu.io - Online Ordering Apps For Restaurants illustrations minimal food and drink table ordering ecommerce app branding product design onboarding ui mobile app timeslots delivery app pizza pizza app online shop online ordering food app uxdesign ux ui app
Ordu.io - Online Ordering Apps For Restaurants illustrations minimal food and drink table ordering ecommerce app branding product design onboarding ui mobile app timeslots delivery app pizza pizza app online shop online ordering food app uxdesign ux ui app
Download color palette
  1. Dribble Thumbnil_6.jpg
  2. Dribble Thumbnil_1.jpg
  3. Dribble Thumbnil_2.jpg
  4. Dribble Thumbnil_3.jpg

I have spent the last few months working on the exciting products over at www.ordu.io.

Ordu offers an enterprise level online ordering system for restaurant chains part of which is their native built mobile apps which are both fully flexible and customisable.

This white label ordering platform allows you to
- Sell under your own brand
- Reduce the cost of your product
- Scale to your business needs
- On-going development ensures your product remains current with today's technology

The dribble shot features www.thedoughbros.ie one of Ordu.io most successful clients to date.

Let me know what you think of the design in the comments below.

Show some love if you like it.

Be sure to like and follow me for more designs
www.dribbble.com/willdoesux
www.behance.net/willux
www.instagram.com/ux.will

Armour
Armour
Hire Us

More by Armour

View profile
    • Like