The subject of this illustration which is written on the left, mu-rung-do-won, is about a Paradise. The literal meaning is the hills full of peach blossoms, depicted as an unbelievably beautiful place as heaven. I drew my version of mu-rung-do-won. I hope this illustration brings you peace and joy as if you were in paradise.

