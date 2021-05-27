Daily UI #003 - Landing Page

#DailyUI ::003

Landing Page

Today's DailyUI challenge is to design a landing page. I thought about what topic that I want to do when the begining...Then I decided to make a page for "pet adoption" cause I love animals and participated the animal protection club when I was in college.

In this page, people who wants to find a pet can easily search by choosing what kind of animal and entering where his or her location. The system will search the pets which are adoptable near by the user. It can help user to find there new friends.

Stray animals deserve sweet home ❤️

