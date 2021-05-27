Alexandra Erkaeva

Aiwanju Toy

Aiwanju Toy product design branding toy design cat mascot character
Happy to see my logo character turned into the doll. The final design is a bit different from my sketches but still 🙂

Wuwan
A commander-in-chief of AIWANJU, with a naturally pride temperament, disdainful eyes, contemptuous smile and despicable vibes.

©AIWANJU

Posted on May 27, 2021
Logo Design, Brand Identity and Illustration
