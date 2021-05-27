Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nonprofit Website

Nonprofit Website ui web design
This was a speed design concept I did to give a local Nonprofit the option of seeing a bold and vibrant design. I had previously wireframed out the site prior to the visual design.

Posted on May 27, 2021
